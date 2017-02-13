Man wanted for robbery, shooting at Hampton McDonald’s

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery and shooting at a Hampton McDonald’s Sunday.

At 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s, located in the 200 block of South Mallory Street, for a report of a robbery and shooting.

Police say a suspect entered the restaurant armed with a gun and demanded money. When he didn’t get cash, the suspect shot a customer.

The victim, a 37-year-old Virginia Beach man, suffered a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

The suspect ended up getting money. He was last seen running from the McDonald’s, heading northbound toward Libby Street.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a muscular build, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a blue and gray cap, a white shirt over his face, a puffy black jacket and dark-colored pants.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.