Man shows up at Elizabeth City hospital with gunshot wound

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot in Elizabeth City Monday evening.

At about 6:00 p.m., officers responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Quentin Williams. He was shot in the elbow and suffered a non life-threatening injury.

Williams was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.