Man robs Newport News convenience store and customer inside

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify the suspect in a robbery at a Newport News convenience store Sunday.

At 6:36 p.m., officers were called to the Speedway in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a robbery. When police got to the scene and spoke with a 33-year-old Newport News man who said a man walked in, showed a gun and gestured with his hand to give up the money.

The man emptied his drawer and gave cash to the suspect.

Police say the suspect also took money from a customer inside. Afterwards, the suspect ran from the scene.

No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect was a black man wearing a black hoodie, a white tee-shirt and a white top wrapped around the lower half of his face.

Police are still investigating. If you know any about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.