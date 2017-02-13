Local shelters to educate public about homeless animals

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Animal Care Center and fourteen other local animal shelters will join forces this week to educate the Hampton Roads area about homeless animals.

Suffolk officials say tens of thousands of dogs, cats and other animals become homeless every year. Local shelters take care of these animals and provide rehabilitation services.

In a campaign this week, shelters around the area will offer orange ribbons for people in support of homeless animals.

The Suffolk Animal Care Center will have animals up for adoption at the Chesapeake Square Petsmart at 4300 Portsmouth Boulevard, on Friday, Feb. 17.

Shelters participating in this week’s campaign include:

Suffolk Animal Care

Suffolk Humane Society

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Heritage Humane Society

Norfolk Animal Care Center

Norfolk SPCA

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Peninsula SPCA

PETA

Portsmouth Humane Society

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Virginia Beach SPCA

Northeastern SPCA.