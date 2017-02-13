Judge grants Virginia’s preliminary injunction against Trump travel ban

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has granted the Commonwealth’s motion for a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, according to Attorney General Mark Herring.

*BREAKING* A federal judge in Virginia has blocked enforcement of Pres. Trump's ban. pic.twitter.com/HX57HltC9A — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 14, 2017

Herring requested a preliminary injunction on the portion of Trump’s order that temporarily bans entry of lawful permanent residents and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Last week, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the states of Washington and Minnesota in refusing to reinstate the ban, opening the possibility that the case could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Friday, a federal judge in Virginia also seemed inclined to rule against the administration in a different challenge.

A preliminary injunction would be long-lasting, continuing through the trial in a case. Still, because of the 9th Circuit’s decision refusing to reinstate the order, the practical effect of any decision in Virginia may be muted for now.

Judge Leonie Brinkema, who made the ruling Monday, had said that there was strong evidence that the order is harmful to national security. She quoted from a joint declaration filed in the case by former national security, foreign policy and intelligence officials, including former secretaries of state Madeline Albright and John Kerry, former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

“In our professional opinion, this Order cannot be justified on national security or foreign policy grounds. It does not perform its declared task of ‘protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States,” the declaration states.

Trump said Friday that he is considering signing a “brand new order” while the ban is held up in court.

The ban still faces lawsuits around the country, some filed by refugees directly affected by it. The Trump administration did win a legal victory earlier this month in Massachusetts, where a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary injunction against the travel ban. But a separate federal ruling in Seattle later in the day put the ban on hold nationwide. It was the Seattle judge’s ruling that was ultimately appealed to the 9th Circuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.