Jerrauld ‘Jay’ Jones, Joe Dillard running for 89th District House seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men announced Monday that they are running for the 89th District House of Delegates seat.

Jerrauld “Jay” Jones is running against Joe Dillard.

The seat is currently held by Delegate Daun Hester, who is stepping down to run for Norfolk city treasurer.

Jones, who has lived in the 89th District all his life, is currently an attorney with Willcox & Savage, P.C. He completed his undergraduate studies at the College of William & Mary and graduated with a double major in government and history. Jones later earned his law degree from the University of Virginia. His father, Jerrauld C. Jones, served eight terms in the House of Delegates representing the 89th District.

Dillard is the president of the Norfolk NAACP. He was born in Richmond, Virginia and moved to Norfolk at 6-years-old.

Dillard began his undergraduate studies at Virginia State University where he pursued a degree in business management. He then transferred to Norfolk State University, where he completed his undergraduate degree in political science. He is currently enrolled in NSU’s graduate program with the concentration in urban affairs.

