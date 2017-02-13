Police pursuit ends in crash in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect vehicle crashed during a police pursuit in Isle of Wight County Monday evening.

The accident happened on Route 10 at Main Street. The chase began around 7:45 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a pursuit and the suspect vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone is injured.

All lanes of Route 10 are currently closed at Main Street.

Isle of Wight: VA-10 at Main St. All lanes are closed due to a crash. Detour to be put in place. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 14, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.