Police pursuit ends in crash in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect vehicle crashed during a police pursuit in Isle of Wight County Monday evening.
The accident happened on Route 10 at Main Street. The chase began around 7:45 p.m., according to dispatchers.
Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a pursuit and the suspect vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.
At this time, it’s not clear if anyone is injured.
All lanes of Route 10 are currently closed at Main Street.
