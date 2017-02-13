In The Kitchen: Pan-seared Mahi over Fettuccine topped with California Crab Salsa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – John McLaurin from Mangia Qui Italian Bistro in Virginia Beach started coming on The Hampton Roads Show soon after opening his restaurant about a year and a half ago. He has done nothing but impress us each time on the show and today was no different! John made for us Pan-seared Mahi over Fresh Fettuccine tossed with Cilantro Pasta topped with California Crab Salsa.

Keep in mind that Mangia Qui is hosting a March Wine Tasting “Wines of Spring” Saturday March, 19.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mangia Qui Italian Bistro.