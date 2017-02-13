Health officials looking for dog who bit someone in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a medium-sized brown dog that bit a person Friday.

The bite happened near North Riverside Drive and Cedar Drive in James City County.

Health department officials say if the dog isn’t found, the bite victim may have to get rabies shots.

Once the dog is found, it will be put on an in-home confinement period for 10 days. It will not be taken away from its owner.

Anyone who has seen a dog in the area that fits the description is asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277. After hours, please contact the appropriate animal control office below:

Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control: 595-7387

York County Animal Control: 890-3601

James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control: 253-1800