Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a brush fire off of Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk Monday.

Dispatchers got a call about the fire at 12:31 p.m. The first units arrived on scene around 12:44 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames in the grassy area extending into the trees. There was heavy smoke and extremely windy conditions.

About an acre was burned. The fire was marked under control at 1:28 p.m.

No one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.