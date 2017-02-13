Family remembers woman who died months after Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The aftermath of an August crash ended Monday morning. The innocent victim of a tragedy in Portsmouth on August 26 died after a courageous battle, and her family says she didn’t deserve what she got.

Joan Davis was a florist and made beautiful arrangements. Each one was done with detailed care by a woman who cared about everyone she met.

You should hear 91-year-old Christine Davis play the piano. It will warm your heart. When you hear the story of the crash that eventually led to her 68-year-old daughter’s death, it will break your heart.

“This has been a terrible thing to me and the family… Why did you bring her this far and take her?” Christine said.

Joan’s sister, Margaret Manley, is beyond sad.

“I lost my best friend, my sister, my everything,” Manley said with tears in her eyes. “When I wanted to tell secrets, I could tell them to her, and they were always between her and me.Now, no more secrets to be kept. No more.”

Joan’s niece, Yolanda Davis, remembers a loving person.

“Her best friends were the homeless, the downtrodden. She always sent them to the shop, she gave them work, she had her own flower shop.”

The beginning of the end of Joan’s life was a terrible car crash last August near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chestnut Street.

Back on that day, Portsmouth police say the juvenile driver of a red car was trying to avoid a traffic stop, ran a stop sign at a high-speed, and t-boned the car Joan was driving. The crash cracked a utility pole.

Margaret remembers the tough days since.

“I would ask why when I went to see her, and she would ask ‘Why, why, why?’ And I would say to her, ‘I don’t know why.'”

The impact of the crash was so great, it shook Joan’s brain, leaving her in a coma-like condition. There were no visible signs to her head.

“But her brain was shaken like shaken baby syndrome,” Yolanda said.

Joan was never the same.

The wreck was a mess, and the family says what happened in court was a mess.

“The justice system didn’t work for us,” Margaret said.

The juvenile arrested had charges dropped. Joan’s family says it was because of technicalities.

“My blood pressure went sky-high. He had broken our family in half, and Joan was the peacemaker. I am in a clouded place. I can’t explain it.”

Joan spent more than five months at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following the crash. Last Tuesday, she was transferred to the Sentara Nursing Center in Portsmouth for rehabilitation. Monday morning, she had a heart attack and died.

“I hurt so deep that I can’t feel anything right now. I can’t explain it. I have lost three sisters. I’m the last sister,” Margaret said.

Every year, Joan Davis would dress like Mrs. Claus and visit disadvantaged children in low-income neighborhoods. She did that to simply spread cheer, and she spread cheer everywhere she went.