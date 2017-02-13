Dead dog found in shallow grave on Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a dead dog was found Friday afternoon on Virginia Beach.

Someone called police around noon to report a dead animal found buried in a shallow grave on the beach off Ocean Front Avenue.

Police say the dog appears to be an older female hound mix with an injury to her head.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help for information on the dog’s owner. The case remains under investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the dog’s death are currently unknown.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything.