SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Indian Trail at 12:26 p.m. Units arrived on scene at 12:31 p.m. to find fire blowing from the windows and roof of the two-story home.

The fire was marked under control at 1:00 p.m.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.