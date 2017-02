PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Christina Brooks and Andrea Harrell from the Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads and Opportunity Inc visited The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their NextGen Opportunity Fair.

NextGen Opportunity Fair

Thursday, March 2

6pm to 8pm

Chesapeake Convention Center

Youth Career Center

TCC Virginia Beach

Princess Anne Building

Suite A – Room 100A

(757) 233-8686

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Youth Career Center.