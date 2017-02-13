Armed man robs Sears Auto Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of the Sears Automotive Center.

At 7:09 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Sears Auto Center, located in the 100 block of New Market Fair, for a reported robbery.

Police say the suspect approached two employees as they left the business after it had closed. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money from the store. After he got cash, the suspect ran from the scene toward Orcutt Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 130 to 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.