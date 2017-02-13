Two gunshot victims show up at Virginia Beach hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to determine whether two incidents are connected.

Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received a report of gunshots heard in the 6300 block of Ardsley Square. Officers responded to the scene and didn’t find anyone shot.

Police say within 15 minutes of that call, they received a report from a local hospital about two victims who had just arrived. Dispatchers said the victims had gunshot wounds.

Both victims had what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The two victims may have been related to the Ardsley Square incident, but it’s not yet clear.

If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.