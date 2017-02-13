Actress Laverne Cox speaks about Gavin Grimm at the Grammys

Sarah Breuner, WRIC Published: Updated:
FILE -- This Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo shows Gavin Grimm on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE -- This Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo shows Gavin Grimm on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Politics and social issues came up several times during the 2017 Grammys, and one celebrity spoke about a transgender teen from Gloucester County.

Gavin Grimm is fighting the county’s school board for the right to use the boy’s restroom.

When Actress Laverne Cox took the stage to present Metallica and Lady Gaga — before introducing or speaking on either of the two artists — she told the audience, “Everyone, please Google Gavin Grimm. He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. Hashtag stand with Gavin.”

The Gloucester School Board has backed parents who demand Grimm use the bathroom of his biological gender or a separate single stall.

Oral arguments in Grimm’s case begin March 28.

Supreme Court sets date to hear case of transgender Gloucester student