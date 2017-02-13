Actress Laverne Cox speaks about Gavin Grimm at the Grammys

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Politics and social issues came up several times during the 2017 Grammys, and one celebrity spoke about a transgender teen from Gloucester County.

Gavin Grimm is fighting the county’s school board for the right to use the boy’s restroom.

When Actress Laverne Cox took the stage to present Metallica and Lady Gaga — before introducing or speaking on either of the two artists — she told the audience, “Everyone, please Google Gavin Grimm. He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. Hashtag stand with Gavin.”

The Gloucester School Board has backed parents who demand Grimm use the bathroom of his biological gender or a separate single stall.

Oral arguments in Grimm’s case begin March 28.