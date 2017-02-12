Williamsburg officer fires shot at evade, elude suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are investigating a felony evade and elude incident that caused an officer to fire a single shot on Saturday.

According to police, at around 7:35 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Francis Street between the intersection of Nassau Street and South England Street for a traffic violation. The driver fled the scene his vehicle during the incident.

As the driver fled, police say that the officer felt threatened by the approaching vehicle and fired a single shot. The driver was not injured.

The driver, who was identified as 18 year-old Samuel James Byrnes of Charles City, returned to the area around 8:40 p.m. and surrendered to officers investigating the incident.

Bynes was arrested and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with one count felony evade and elude, one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Possession of Marijuana.