Washington Avenue Bridge Project starts phase 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Washington Avenue between 39th and 41st Street is closed until Monday morning for the start of the phase 2 portion of the Washington Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacement project.

Officials say, the project will include replacement of the bridge deck, beams and upper part of the stone abutments. The existing 70-year-old bridge superstructure has deteriorated and currently the loads allowed to cross the bridge are restricted.

The detour during the weekend allows the lane shift to be accomplished with the least disruption to Newport News Shipbuilding and travelers in the area. The new traffic pattern will maintain two-way traffic with one lane northbound, and one lane southbound on Washington Avenue. The lanes and pedestrian walkway will shift to the newly rebuilt east side of the bridge from the west side, which is being demolished and reconstructed.

The $2.3 million reconstruction project started in July 2016 and is on schedule for completion late Fall 2017.