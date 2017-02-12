Two people critically injured in Currituck motorcycle crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle accident in the 800 block of Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island, Sunday afternoon.

Currituck EMS says that the emergency call came in at 2:45 p.m. Medics arrived on the scene and found two motorcyclists down and injured.

Both people were airlifted to Norfolk General Trauma. Dare MedFlight took one patient and Nightingale took the other.

Both are listed in critical/life-threatening condition.

Both people were navigating a curb when they crashed into each other, according to Currituck EMS. It’s believed they knew each other and were riding together in the same direction.

The crash is still under investigation.