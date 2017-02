VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Over 4,000 customers are currently without power in parts of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Sunday evening.

According to Dominion Power’s website, the outage is due to a circuit outage.

Estimated time of restoration is between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. early Monday morning.

There is no other information at this time.

