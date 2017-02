NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a robbery of the Rite Aid in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 10:16 p.m.

Newport News police confirm that a man went into the store to exchange coins and robbed the store. No weapon was used and no one was injured.

Police say the suspect is an adult white male.

There is no other information at this time.

