CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An outage in Chesapeake is causing thousands of Dominion Virginia Power customers to lose power.

Dominion’s outage map shows more than 3,500 affected customers. The cause was equipment failure according to Dominion.

According to Dominion’s website, power is expected to be restored between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

