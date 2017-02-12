Norfolk police searching for missing elderly man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say they are searching for a 94-year-old man.

Officers say Goodwin “Goody” Glassman has been missing since Thursday, February 9th. He is described as a white man with white hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray fleece and jeans.

Police believe he may be driving a gold 2011 Lincoln MKX with Virginia tags “JES GOOD.”

Glassman suffers from the early stages of dementia.

If you have seen him or know anything about where is, contact the Norfolk Crime Line at either:

CALL: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

TEXT: text “NORFOLK” and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story.