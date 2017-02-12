Moyock man injured after laceration from a knife

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect is in custody after officers in Currituck County responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Randolf Road in Moyock in late January.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 p.m on January 31, deputies found a 44-year-old male suffering from lacerations from a knife. The victim was taken to Chesapeake General treatment and was later released.

The suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Goudy, remained on scene and was later taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Goudy was placed on a $30,000 secure bond and currently remains in the Currituck County Detention Center.