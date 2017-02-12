Hampton U NAACP hosts civil right and voter rally

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The NAACP chapter at Hampton University held a civil rights rally and voter registration drive on Sunday.

The rally at Hampton City Hall was organized to support various issues like public schools, healthcare, and voting rights.

10 On Your Side spoke to Attorney General Mike Herring about the event.

“I wanted to come out here and support the Hampton NAACP and their efforts to increase civic engagement and voter registration. This is no time to be standing on the sideline, it’s really important for people to be engaged in their community,” says AG Herring.

The attorney general went on to say it’s important for young people to get involved in civic engagement. Around 200 people were in attendance.