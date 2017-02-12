Exclusive Special Report: Kenny Wright One-On-One

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Former Mayor Kenny Wright led Portsmouth for six years. The last few years in his term were mired in controversy.

For the first time since being voted out of office, Wright is talking only to 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings.

You may remember at one point during his term, Wright flat out refused to talk to the media. He was charged with a felony then cleared. Thousands of citizens even signed a recall petition.

Now just a few months after the election, Wright wanted to talk. Cummings and her photographer Aaron Kurtz spent nearly three hours with him.

Wright talked about politics and the controversy surrounding him. He spoke candidly about his loss, his love for Portsmouth and his passion for education.

Wright said he’s most proud of the fact that he helped rebuild part of the city he loves.

“That’s the reason why you put up with all of the drama; the recalls and the Sheriff and his little pettiness and all of that. That’s irrelevant when you compare it to the greater good and the things that make most people’s lives better,” Wright says.

Wright was candid with every question, but there was one that he didn’t directly answer.

Watch Cummings’ exclusive special report Monday on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. to find out what he said when she asked him about whether or not he will run for public office again.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m.