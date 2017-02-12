Ex-Navy SEAL from Virginia aims to make mark in Congress

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former Navy SEAL from Virginia who was a sniper in Iraq is now a freshman congressman serving on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Scott Taylor is among a cadre of former SEALs who’ve recently thrust themselves into public view. He’s one of four former SEALs who campaigned for major office in 2016. The political activism has drawn criticism from some in the military who say the special force’s code of “quiet professionalism” has been breached.

Taylor, a Republican, represents a large swath of Hampton Roads, which is home to the world’s largest Navy base and various defense contractors, including shipyards that build the nation’s aircraft carriers. Few lawmakers have as much at stake in President Donald Trump’s promise to invest deeply in the military.