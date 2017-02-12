Allen lifts Hokies past No. 12 Virginia in 2 OTs, 80-78

Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson, left, Virginia Tech guard Seth Allen, third from left, and Virginia Tech guard Justin Bibbs (10) celebrate winning as Virginia guard London Perrantes (32) looks on after double overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech won 80-78 . (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech beat No. 12 Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum, 80-78.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but the Cavaliers couldn’t put away their rival.

Ty Outlaw’s tip-in with 1 second left in regulation forced the overtime, and Perrantes’ bid for a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime died on the rim. The officials called a jump ball, the Hokies had the possession arrow and Allen missed for the Hokies.