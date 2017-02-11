Wrongful death dispute against Portsmouth officials scheduled for trial

Related Coverage Special Report: Wrongful Death Dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A wrongful death case against the city of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department and the city’s former police chief is scheduled for trial.

10 On Your Side has been following this case since 2009. That’s when police shot and killed Marshall Franklin in his home on Campbell street. Police said Franklin fired first, injuring two officers.

However, a 10 On Your Side investigation in 2016 revealed, through court documents, a dispute between what police said and what actually happened that day.

Franklin’s family filed a $1.5 million dollar lawsuit claiming the former Police Chief Ed Hargis and his officers are responsible for Marshall’s death, and they were negligent in handling someone with mental illness.

According to online court records, the trial date is set for March 14.