William & Mary stays perfect at home after 89-79 win over Charleston

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY/AP) — Omar Prewitt tied his career-high with 30 points to lead William & Mary to an 89-79 victory over College of Charleston on Saturday.

The win halted a short two-game skid and kept The Tribe (14-11, 8-6 CAA) perfect at home with its 12th straight win.

“Whatever we did tonight, we really need to figure out how to do that one the road,” Prewitt said. “The CAA

tournament’s not at home. So, we really need to figure out what we’re doing here and take

that with us.”

Prewitt was 13 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Greg Malinowski added 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance, Nathan Knight had 15 points and Daniel Dixon dropped in 14.

The Tribe lost to Charleston 77-67 earlier this season. However the team was without Dixon, who is its leading scorer.

William & Mary led 73-58 midway into the second half. Grant Riller, who finished with 26, scored five straight points as Charleston closed to 82-72 with 4:42 left. David Cohn responded with a trey and The Tribe coasted home.

Jarrell Brantley added 20 points with 10 rebounds for Charleston (19-8, 10-4).