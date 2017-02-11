Wanted man taken into custody after seven-hour standoff in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was taken into custody Friday night after a seven-hour standoff.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Collier Crescent at 3:36 p.m. to serve a warrant to 37-year-old Antoine Drew for simple domestic assault and strangulation.

Police say Drew barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

The SWAT team was called to the scene to try to communicate with Drew. He eventually came out of the home at 10:20 p.m., according to police. Drew was not armed and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates to this story.