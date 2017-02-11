Planned Parenthood supporters, opponents rally in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Dozens of Planned Parenthood supporters have rallied near Richmond while over 90 protesters demonstrated outside the group’s facility in Virginia Beach this afternoon.

David Timberline is a spokesman for the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. He said an estimated 200 people gathered near Republican Rep. Dave Brat’s office in Glen Allen near Richmond to show their support for the group on Saturday.

According to organizers in Virginia Beach, more than 90 people demonstrated outside Planned Parenthood’s Virginia Beach Health Center with signs that read “Dads for Life” and “Face it, abortion kills a person.” Anti-abortion activists rallied in cities across the country Saturday to call for Planned Parenthood’s federal funding to be cut.

Virginia Beach organizers say this was the fourth protest held by the group.

