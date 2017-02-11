ODU dominant in 83-62 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAVY/AP) — Ahmad Caver had 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists, B.J. Stith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Old Dominion beat UAB 83-62 on Saturday night to snap the Blazers’ 23-game home winning streak in conference play.

UAB, which trailed by nine at halftime, pulled within 49-45 with 13:18 to go but Old Dominion answered with a 12-2 run for a 14-point lead and the Monarchs led by at least 12 the rest of the way.

ODU’s largest lead was 27 at the 3:33 mark after two Caver free throws.

Zoran Talley scored 12, Brandan Stith 11 and Trey Porter 10 for Old Dominion (15-10, 8-5 Conference USA).

William Lee led UAB (15-11, 8-5) with 26 points and seven rebounds. He was 7 of 13 from the field, with three 3-pointers, and hit 9 of 13 free throws but the Blazers were just 43.2 percent from the floor, including 3 of 15 from distance.