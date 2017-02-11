Norfolk State wins 8th-straight game, HU extends win streak to 5

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerwin Okoro added 15 points, and Norfolk State ran its winning streak to eight with a 75-69 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Wade, the leading scorer in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 19.8 per game, made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc for Norfolk State (12-13, 9-2), which remained a half game back of North Carolina Central.

UMES (8-17, 5-5) led 64-62 with 3:48 remaining, but Alex Long converted a 3-point play to put the Spartans in front, and two free throws from Long and a layup from Okoro gave Norfolk State a 69-64 lead with 58 seconds left.

Bakari Copeland hit a 3 for UMES with 37 seconds left to get the Hawks within two, 69-67, but Long and Wade combined for six free throws in the final 26 seconds to ice it. Copeland hit five 3s and finished with 22 points and five rebounds, and Tyler Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UMES led by as many as 16 late in the first half, but Norfolk State outscored the Hawks 33-12 to take a 49-44 lead with 13 minutes remaining.