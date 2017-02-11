Newport News man abducted, robbed and released

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating after a man reported he was abducted near the no hundred block of Carmella Circle Tuesday evening.

The 35-year-old Newport News victim reported the incident to police Thursday just before 10:00 a.m. On Tuesday around 11:00 p.m, the victim stated he was smoking a cigarette in the area of Carmella Circle when two Hispanic men pulled into the parking spot driving a newer model green work van and asked him for a cigarette.

According to the police report, the two men pulled out guns, pointed them at the victim and demanded he get in the van. One of the suspects forced the victim into the back of the van and left the area driving around for about 10 to 15 minutes. While the suspects were driving, one of them took the victim’s cellphone, wallet, keys, and an undisclosed amount of money. When the vehicle stopped, the suspect locked the victim in the back of the van and drove away in a separate unknown vehicle, leaving the victim inside the van until the following morning.

The following morning, the suspects returned to the van and told the victim he needed to leave. The suspects threw his wallet, cellphone, and keys on the ground. The suspects kept the money they took from him the night before. The suspects told the victim not to look at them or they would shoot him. The victim was let out of the van in a parking lot near Oriana Road in Newport News. The victim began to walk home and called police as the van was driving away in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The first suspect was described as approximately 5’11 tall, bald, muscular, wearing long shorts, red shoes, blue and black long sleeve button up shirt, and a white undershirt.

The second male was described as approximately 5’11, long black hair, beard, and wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.