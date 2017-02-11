Lawmaker wants police, driver interaction protocol in driver’s ed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Driver’s education in Virginia covers many topics — from parallel parking to defensive driving. But one thing it doesn’t cover is how people should interact with police if they get pulled over. One Delegate from Hampton Roads wants to change that.

Delegate Jeion Ward says the idea came to her during a conversation with her grandson: he’s ready to start driving and wasn’t sure what to do if he got pulled over or was part of a traffic stop. She wasn’t sure what to tell him.

“That’s the one thing that frightens every person, even as adults. So you can imagine what a young driver, not quite sure what to do,” said Del. Ward.

Ward looked into Virginia’s driver education program and realized there was nothing written about how to interact with law enforcement. So she decided to do something about it.

“It’s not just for young people. It’s for us too,” said Ward. “We have no idea exactly what to do.”

House Bill 2290 would require each driver education program in the public school system to include instructions on how to interact with law enforcement while on the road. Ward hopes the addition would reduce the amount of violent interactions between law enforcement and community members.

“We want to make sure that a simple, pull over for a minor traffic infraction doesn’t blow up into something a lot bigger,” said Ward.

Ward says she’s seen a mostly positive reaction, including from local law enforcement. Her vision is that the curriculum be created by educators, law enforcement, and community groups like the ACLU.

“Education is powerful,” Ward said.

The bill is in the Senate now. Ward expects it to be on the Senate floor this week, even as early as Monday.