NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Old Dominion Lady Monarchs held on to defeat UAB 73-61 in the 15th annual Hoops for the Cure game at the Ted Constant Center.

Jennie Simms, the national player of the week, led ODU with 22 points. Simms also added 10 assists.

Old Dominion now improves to 8-5 in conference play. The Lady Monarchs are off until next Sunday when they hit the road for a game against Charlotte.