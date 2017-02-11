Crews battle heavy fire in Virginia Beach overnight

Photo Courtesy of VBFD Photographer Ray Smith
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire-Rescue crews battled a heavy commercial structure fire in the 1700 block of Potters Road early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire twenty minutes later. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach Fire Department says it was a structure behind a church. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The cause is still under investigation.

