Community fundraiser held for family of late truck driver

GREENVILLE, N.C (WITN) – Friends and family of 47-year-old Joseph Chen came together on Saturday to raise money for Chen’s family to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.

Chen was killed on Thursday when his tractor trailer went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in Virginia. Police have since said the cause of the accident was driver error.

Chen was president of the Turn-N-Burn Motorcycle Club in Greenville.

At Mr. Tire Saturday, friends sold chicken and fish plates with proceeds going towards Chen’s funeral.

One organizer, Sophia Thigpen, said “He was a great man. Everywhere he went, he left a little piece of him.”

His employer, stepson and others WITN has spoken with have only said kind things of Chen in the last two days.

“If he was here, he would’ve done anything for you. If he was here right now…he would’ve took his rent money and his wife, BJ, would’ve been like ‘what are you doing? We got this, we got that.’ And he used to tell her, don’t worry about it baby. It’s for a good cause, it’s for the community,” said Jaheen Harris.