Christopher Newport introduces Art Link as new football coach

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — Christopher Newport formally introduced its next football coach on Saturday. Art Link, formerly the defensive coordinator at Lafayette, replaces the only coach the Captains have ever known, Matt Kelchner.

The 41-year-old Link also had coaching stops at New Hampshire and Campbell. Link played his college ball at Florida under then head coach Steve Spurrier.

Link has quite a legacy to follow. Kelchner won 109 games in 16 seasons and made 10 NCAA playoff appearances.

“There’s big shoes to fill and the guy’s a class act.” Link said. “I can only hope that we can continue that tradition, these guys know how to win they, understand that mentality. The culture is here so I’m excited about that.”