Cab of tractor trailer that plunged off CBBT located

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A diving team has located the cab of the tractor trailer that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve located it, determined where it is. It won’t be going anywhere. It’s sitting at the bottom,” says Bob Crofton, who is the owner of Crofton Industries, which sent divers out to find the missing cab.

The company was called in by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Commission to search for the cab and to report its conditions. A team of four divers were able to find the cab within 35 minutes and only searched a 10-15,000 square mile radius.

“It was rough, but it was safe enough for the divers to work. It was pretty choppy but they were able to by and do what they needed to do safely. Unfortunately, it was a sad situation to do a recovery like that,” Crofton says.

Authorities hoped to find the black box inside the truck to get more information about the crash that killed 47-year-old Joseph Chen of Greenville, North Carolina.

According to police, Chen had just passed another tractor-trailer and as he re-entered the lane, he drove over a curb and went airborne. Chen was hauling seafood for Evans Transport, a company based out of Washington, North Carolina.

A Navy helicopter was able to rescue Chen, who was able to get on top of the cab, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Crofton, who says his company has operated since 1949, has conducted a number of dives for accidents off the bridge. He hopes that by locating and finding the cab closure can take place.

“It’s part of the process of getting it over. it’s a sad thing to have to happen but when it does, it’s not a good result. We tried to get it done best we can and quickly as we can so everyone can move on,” Crofton says.