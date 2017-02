DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Bobcat 442 excavator was stolen in Colington according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office believes it was taken between 7 p.m and 10:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Colington Road Friday night. A decal on the rear says “Emanuel & Dad Inc.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Dare Control at 252-473-3444.