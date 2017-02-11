1st Advantage Federal Credit Union robbed at gunpoint in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating after 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union was robbed in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the call at 9:15 a.m. for a bank robbery. According to employees, shortly after the bank opened the suspect entered armed with a handgun and demanded money. Police say the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash. He left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5’7″ tall with a medium build wearing dark color clothing, an orange knit cap and a bright green traffic vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.