Virginia prison guard, 6 inmates charged with attempted murder

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Greensville Correctional Center guard and six inmates are facing charges in connection to an “incident,” officials confirm to 10 On Your Side.

Rakelle Graham is charged with attempted murder. Each of the six inmates face the same charge.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) says the charges stem from an incident that happened on Jan. 3, 2016.

The DOC’s Special Investigations Unit — made up of sworn law enforcement officers — investigated the incident and turned over their findings to the local Commonwealth’s Attorney.

