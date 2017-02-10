Virginia Musician To Open For Sara Evans

Virginia native, Alec Edmonds has returned from his new home in Nashville, Tennessee to help raise money and awareness at the 18th Annual Country for Kids Concert! Alec is no stranger to performing on stage in front of large crowds. He has opened for Old Dominion and Miranda Lambert, performing original songs along with popular hits. Saturday’s concert at the Hampton Roads Convention Center will be a showcase you won’t want to miss. Country star Sara Evans will headline the event as she joins a long list of talent who donated their time and efforts to support the Center for Child and Family Services in Hampton.

Country for Kids has helped raise more than $500,000 and all proceeds go to helping the center!

Catch the show this Saturday at 6 PM. Get your tickets HERE!