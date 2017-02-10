Virginia challenges President Trump’s travel ban in federal district court

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The battle over President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban is heating up, with Virginia at the forefront.

On Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring and his team were reportedly the first to fight the controversial order in federal district court.

Herring requested a preliminary injunction on the portion of Trump’s order that temporarily bans entry of lawful permanent residents and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim nations.

“This travel ban is unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American,” Herring told 10 On Your Side.

Herring argued the order has hit Virginians hard.

“This has really impacted our colleges and universities, it’s separated families and really hurt a lot of businesses.”

This comes one day after an appeals court upheld a restraining order on the ban.

Friday, Trump said he may just sign a brand new order next week.

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly, having to do with additional security for our country, you’ll be seeing that some time next week,” the president said. “In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt that we’ll win that particular case.”

Opponents argue that the ban is anti-Muslim. Herring, a Democrat, states the ban is “utterly indifferent to the facts.”

Trump, however, has said the measure is about national security, and not religion.

“There are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen I can tell you that right now, we will not allow that to happen.”

He has argued that over 40 majority-Muslim nations are not impacted.

As for Herring’s hearing, the judge didn’t rule. Herring expects a decision in his favor within the next several days.