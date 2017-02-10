Virginia Beach officer injured in ATV accident while on duty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer was hurt in an ATV accident Friday.

At about 5:53 p.m., a Virginia Beach police officer was responding to a call for service while driving a marked police ATV. The officer was heading north on the beach near 40th Street and Boardwalk when he hit something and was thrown from the vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for multiple non life-threatening injuries.

The officer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police have not yet released the name of the officer.