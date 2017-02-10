Chopper 10 video of Virginia Beach sinkhole

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews were called to repair a sinkhole on busy Virginia Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene just before 5 p.m. and saw workers actively patching the hole. The road was closed near St. Pauls Street, but is now back open.

The hole has been filled and it will be paved over Saturday.

This is the same area of the city where a car crashed into a power pole earlier in the day. Police noticed the hole while responding to the accident. Workers were seen repairing the power pole Friday.

