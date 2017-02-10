Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Portsmouth little league team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth little league team says thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from their storage facility this week.

Cavalier Manor Little League President David Harris says another little league president had driven by the baseball field and noticed doors to the storage bin open. He says thieves cut into the chained locks and took equipment.

“We got gloves missing, stuff for our concessions missing, our ice maker missing. So much stuff in there,” Harris said.

Harris says seeing the items stolen is upsetting, because Cavalier Manor had a rough time last year. He says the league had to drop the number of teams down from four to one.

“I’m like, wow! We’re already trying to do what we can out here to get them to play. That’s taking from the kids. That’s stealing from the kids,” said Harris.

Harris says some of the equipment was new and it may be hard to purchase more because of the costs.

“It’s hard enough for the parents to pay registration for these kids. We all pull together to give these kids something to do to get off the street,” he said.

The break-in at Cavalier Manor is not the first little league baseball team to be targeted this year in Portsmouth. Vandals broke into the Churchland Little League facilities and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Harris says knowing about what happened in Churchland made him want to speak up to highlight who’s being affected.

“That’s terrible. At the end of the day, it’s hurting the kids,” he said.

Harris says despite the massive setbacks, he’s going to do everything he can to make sure his players hit the field ready this spring. He’ll be holding registration on Saturday morning at the Cavalier Manor Recreation Center.

“One way or another, we’re going to make it happen,” Harris said.